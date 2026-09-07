Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Gloria Steinem Lit a Revolution. The Torch Is Ours Now. by Michele Goodwin in Ms. Magazine

Why Is Pete Hegseth Purging Women From Command? Doug Wilson Is Why. by Kiera Butler in Mother Jones

Inside the Perimenopause Industrial Complex by Katie Knibbs in Wired

Daisy Chain Gave Women Room to Breathe by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day

Are Fewer Children the Future? by James Chappel in the New Republic

Mark Zuckerberg’s Social Reckoning by Benjamin Wallace-Wells in the New Yorker

From here and there:

What Was the Holdout Juror Thinking? (Slate)

Why a Doctor Told Gloria Steinem: ‘You Must Promise Me Two Things’ (New York Times)

Glory to the Greatest

We Have Been Warned

Why Every Mother I Know Is Talking About Lindsay Clancy

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar