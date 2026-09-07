Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Gloria Steinem Lit a Revolution. The Torch Is Ours Now. by Michele Goodwin in Ms. Magazine
Why Is Pete Hegseth Purging Women From Command? Doug Wilson Is Why. by Kiera Butler in Mother Jones
Inside the Perimenopause Industrial Complex by Katie Knibbs in Wired
Daisy Chain Gave Women Room to Breathe by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day
Are Fewer Children the Future? by James Chappel in the New Republic
Mark Zuckerberg’s Social Reckoning by Benjamin Wallace-Wells in the New Yorker
From here and there:
What Was the Holdout Juror Thinking? (Slate)
Why a Doctor Told Gloria Steinem: ‘You Must Promise Me Two Things’ (New York Times)
Why Every Mother I Know Is Talking About Lindsay Clancy
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.