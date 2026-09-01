Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Letters from Katha's avatar
Letters from Katha
11h

Great piece, Jill.

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Jamie Baldwin's avatar
Jamie Baldwin
4h

How about a society that has as elaborate, expensive, and effective a system for taking care of troubled people as it has for punishing them when their trouble overwhelms them?

I guess the most important thing is for a society to express its disapproval of infanticide. I mean, if this woman gets away with it, who knows how many others will think it’s OK to kill their children.

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