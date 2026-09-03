Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Virginia Haussegger's avatar
Virginia Haussegger
16h

Brilliant! Great reflections and a timely reminder that we need to acknowledge & celebrate the women of the ‘second wave’, the Women’s Liberation Movement, as they changed everything. For all of us who follow in their wake. Yes, it wasn’t perfect - but hell, what is?! Or who is? Steinem and those countless feminists around her prized open debates that have changed the lives of all women & created opportunities that were hard to imagine back then in the ‘70s. All power to them. And those who continue that challenging work. You included Jill. 🙏

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cystanley79's avatar
cystanley79
15h

RIP, Gloria. Jill, thanks for breaking this story and sharing about Gloria's life. I am a happily divorced woman who was able to leave her abusive marriage because i had a good-paying job, was able to gave my own bank account, and because others before me helped normalize divorce. So thank you, Gloria, for opening that door for me and my child. Your life has been a blessing.

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