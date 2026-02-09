Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Meet the Mastermind Behind Trump’s Definition of “Woman” by Madison Pauly in Mother Jones
The Children of Dilley by Mica Rosenberg in ProPublica
The Murder of The Washington Post by Ashley Parker in the Atlantic
They’re Coming for Our Daughters by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
Under the Mormon Influence by Bridget Read in the Cut
Trump’s War on Higher Ed Is an Attack on Women by Monica Potts in the New Republic
From here and there:
How to Get Started as a Home Cook, part 1
How to Get Started as a Home Cook, part 2
What If Fathers Spent as Much Time With Their Kids as Mothers?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.