Donald Trump does not want to lose. Donald Trump does not believe that the rules should apply to him. Donald Trump has used the presidency as a personal piggybank, accepting what can only be understood as hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes that have enriched him to the tune of some $4 billion, and he also sees the Oval Office as more of a throne, empowering him to act with total impunity and utter disregard for the Constitution, Congress or the courts (disgracefully, both Congress and the Supreme Court have enabled this rather than rejecting it). Donald Trump already tried to steal an election, and he was foiled by a handful of people who decided that American democracy was more important than their party winning the White House. Many of those people have now been voted or harassed out of office.

On Monday, Donald Trump joined former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Bongino’s podcast and said, “The Republicans should say, we want to take over. We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many, 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Donald Trump says a lot of things. But here’s the thing about this comment: Donald Trump doesn’t actually know anything about anything. If he has identified 15 different places where Republicans should take over voting, and if he believes that voting should be nationalized, what that means is that someone has told him there are at least 15 different places where Republicans could take over voting, and someone has told him that Republicans might be able to nationalize voting. Donald Trump did not come up with the idea of nationalizing voting by himself. He did not pull the 15 number out of thin air. This is on his mind because it’s what he’s talking about with his closest advisors.

Donald Trump has a team working on a strategy to give him and the GOP an unbeatable advantage in the midterms later this year and in the next presidential election in 2028.