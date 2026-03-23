Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The women leading the farmworker movement won’t let it be defined by Cesar Chavez by Chabeli Carrazana, Shefali Luthra, and Marissa Martinez in the 19th

How Hospitals Helped Erode Reproductive Rights by Shoshana Walter in the Marshall Project

One Weird Trick for Being a Better Man by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

The Pentagon Went to War with Anthropic. What’s Really at Stake? by Gideon Lewis-Kraus in the New Yorker

From Foreign Correspondent to Uber Driver by Steve Scherer in the Nation

The Death of Millennial Feminism by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic

From here and there:

Cesar Chavez and the Lie of Feminine Power

The Emptiness of Happy Endings

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar