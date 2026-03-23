Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The women leading the farmworker movement won’t let it be defined by Cesar Chavez by Chabeli Carrazana, Shefali Luthra, and Marissa Martinez in the 19th
How Hospitals Helped Erode Reproductive Rights by Shoshana Walter in the Marshall Project
One Weird Trick for Being a Better Man by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
The Pentagon Went to War with Anthropic. What’s Really at Stake? by Gideon Lewis-Kraus in the New Yorker
From Foreign Correspondent to Uber Driver by Steve Scherer in the Nation
The Death of Millennial Feminism by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic
From here and there:
Cesar Chavez and the Lie of Feminine Power
The Emptiness of Happy Endings
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.