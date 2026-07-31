Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
3h

In religious conservative culture, women are always blamed for the bad behavior of men. If only the girl or woman had been reverent, meek, modest, or respectful enough, the man wouldn’t have harassed or assaulted her. Bad things don’t happen to good women, so if something bad happened, it was because she wasn’t good. A father will “love” his daughter and still blame her for causing the abuse.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
2h

Brilliant!

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