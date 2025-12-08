Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Dec 8Edited

This is such a great essay - it crystallized a lot of what I've been thinking about in more religious language as the spiritual underpinnings of real democracy.

Friction also means being open to being vulnerable and changeable - and that is not just uncomfortable, it is also scary and challenging. Part of makes our relationships profound (maybe the main part!) is how *we* change as a result of them. It means a willingness to put something of what we "are" on the table.

There is something about the American experience, maybe our take on self-reliance and self-sufficiency, that militates against ever feeling that vulnerability or openness.

Dec 8Edited

“deep human satisfaction often comes from overcoming challenges rather than having them removed from your path”

Good point. Kind of a digression, but reading this essay made me think about what’s going on politically these days. Note re the MAGA-fied:

Our system of government frustrates and angers people because it is challenging. Yes, ‘consent of the governed’ means we all agree to it, but deciding, collectively, how we want to do things requires us to confront and resolve our disagreements. Constantly. So much easier in a way to let some authority make decisions for us—especially one that can confer wealth, status, and power on those willing and able to curry favor from it by whatever means necessary. We let our fellow citizens fall into that trap at our peril.

