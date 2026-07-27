Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

18 Days in Minnesota: The false claims, chaos and coverups behind the Trump administration’s killing of two American citizens by Jake Tapper in CNN

She’s Charged With Killing Her Twins. The Anti-Vaccine Movement Made Her a Martyr. by Anna Merlan in Mother Jones

Call Her Mommy by Angelina Chapin in the Cut

This is What Happens When You Empower Domestic Abusers by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

Postpartum Psychosis Is Rising. We Are Not Ready. by Uruj Kamal Haider in Times

‘White men get to fail’: Graham Platner collapse illuminates toxic double standard in US politics by Rachel Leingang and Lauren Gambino in the Guardian

From here and there:

The Nightmare Climate Future Is Now

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar