Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
18 Days in Minnesota: The false claims, chaos and coverups behind the Trump administration’s killing of two American citizens by Jake Tapper in CNN
She’s Charged With Killing Her Twins. The Anti-Vaccine Movement Made Her a Martyr. by Anna Merlan in Mother Jones
Call Her Mommy by Angelina Chapin in the Cut
This is What Happens When You Empower Domestic Abusers by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
Postpartum Psychosis Is Rising. We Are Not Ready. by Uruj Kamal Haider in Times
‘White men get to fail’: Graham Platner collapse illuminates toxic double standard in US politics by Rachel Leingang and Lauren Gambino in the Guardian
From here and there:
The Nightmare Climate Future Is Now
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.