Photo by Photoholgic on Unsplash

Poisonous air is currently blowing its way across Canada and the northern United States, creating an air quality crisis that has kept millions of people indoors and threatens the health and wellbeing of millions more. The source, this time, is Canadian wildfires. The unhealthy air those fires are spewing, and the hot weather that air is spewing it into, poses serious risks, up to and including death. Most people I know in the high-AQI cities are stressed and stunned by the reality that something we both need to survive and largely take for granted — clean air — can go bad overnight

As someone who lives in one of the world’s most polluted cities and lives in choking air most days of the year, I can empathize.