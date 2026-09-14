Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Mothers for Sale by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic

Lindsay Clancy’s case is a Rorschach test by Moira Donegan in the Atlantic

A College Girl Was Exploited on Camera. A Network of Anonymous Men Got to Work by EJ Dickson in Wired

Why Everyone’s Talking About the AI Apocalypse by John Herrman in Intelligencer

The Fissures and Fractures Behind the Right’s Pink Facade by Amy Littlefield in the Nation

The Big Greedy Data Center Next Door by Kate Aronoff in the New Republic

From here and there:

The Trump Proposal to Pay Moms for Childcare May Sound Like a Good Thing (Slate)

Back to School

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar