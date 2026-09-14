Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Mothers for Sale by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic
Lindsay Clancy’s case is a Rorschach test by Moira Donegan in the Atlantic
A College Girl Was Exploited on Camera. A Network of Anonymous Men Got to Work by EJ Dickson in Wired
Why Everyone’s Talking About the AI Apocalypse by John Herrman in Intelligencer
The Fissures and Fractures Behind the Right’s Pink Facade by Amy Littlefield in the Nation
The Big Greedy Data Center Next Door by Kate Aronoff in the New Republic
From here and there:
The Trump Proposal to Pay Moms for Childcare May Sound Like a Good Thing (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.