Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Negar Kamali's avatar
Negar Kamali
6h

As this summer ends, I'm constantly reminding myself that next summer I'll be living in a different city. Long story short, I've been learning German for the past two years, and this year, I wanna apply for a master's degree in University of Salzburg. So far, I've successfully got my B1-certificate in German, but it'll soon be my 3rd time that I'm trying to get my B2-certificate in German.

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Susan McPherson's avatar
Susan McPherson
10h

Just sending you a hug dear Jill ❤️‍🩹❤️

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