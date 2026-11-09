Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Dam Broke, the River Roared: More on That Magnificent Election by Rebecca Solnit in Meditations in an Emergency

Can American Socialism Survive Its Success? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker

Should Your Kids Be Born in a Pod? by Hannah Rowan in the New Atlantis

The Midterms, Cornell, and Ending the Monopoly on Justice by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

What Constant Surveillance Is Doing to Children by Sarah Zhang in the Atlantic

The masculinity midterms by Grace Panetta in the 19th

From here and there:

Goodbye, Susan Collins (Slate)

We’re Entering Trump’s Sore Loser Era

Haley Stevens’s Boy Problems

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar