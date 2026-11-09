Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Dam Broke, the River Roared: More on That Magnificent Election by Rebecca Solnit in Meditations in an Emergency
Can American Socialism Survive Its Success? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker
Should Your Kids Be Born in a Pod? by Hannah Rowan in the New Atlantis
The Midterms, Cornell, and Ending the Monopoly on Justice by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
What Constant Surveillance Is Doing to Children by Sarah Zhang in the Atlantic
The masculinity midterms by Grace Panetta in the 19th
From here and there:
Goodbye, Susan Collins (Slate)
We’re Entering Trump’s Sore Loser Era
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.