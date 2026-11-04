Democrats swept Tuesday’s midterm elections, taking the House and Senate by significant margins. Seats that went heavily Trump in 2022 went blue; Democrats not only won in most of the closely-watched Senate races (Texas, Michigan, Maine) but in states that seemed likely to stay red and were largely ignored in the press — South Carolina elected Annie Andrews over Lindsay Graham’s sister, and as of 4am Eastern time on Wednesday, deep-red Mississippi remains up for grabs. Mississippi! Cindy Hyde-Smith may well pull ahead, but wow — even if she wins, this sends a pretty strong message that voters, including Republicans, are awfully fed up with Trump, Trumpism, and the Republican Party. And if she loses? All I can say is lololol and congrats to the Democratic senator from Mississippi.

Kansas. Iowa. Ohio. North Carolinas. Both Carolinas! What a night.

The man to credit with / blame for all of it is Donald Trump. These results are a rebuke of decisions he has made almost unilaterally: The tariffs that raised consumer prices. The utterly pointless Iran war that compromised American security and sent gas prices skyrocketing. The masked ICE agents who abused immigrants and citizens alike and were afforded anonymity and total protection. The corruption that enriched the president and his family to the tune of billions upon billions while Americans were wondering if they could afford the cheapest ground beef on the shelf. A president more concerned about his ballroom, his arch, and the algae in the reflecting pool than how Americans were actually faring.

Americans have given that president a giant middle finger, rejecting even Trump’s attempts to bribe voters into supporting him with $5,000 checks. And any normal president would be chastened, slinking quietly into his lame duck era and allowing his party to distance themselves from him so they might have a shot at regaining some power in two years.

This president, though, has never done anything quietly, and has certainly never done anything for the good of anyone but himself. And I suspect that he will spend the next two years doing everything in his power to exact revenge upon his enemies and push whatever radical agenda is sold to him by a small group of his most loyal and least judicious advisors — the ones who know their careers are tied to Trump, and that their own days in power are waning along with his. This is not going to be Trump’s lame duck era. It’s going to be his revenge era — even as he mentally crumbles before our eyes.