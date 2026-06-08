Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Women, We Deserve Better Than This by Melinda French Gates in the New York Times

The World Cup in an Age of Strongmen by Andre Pagliarini in the New Republic

IUD Insertions Are Notoriously Painful. It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way. by Helen Santoro in Slate

Why Do Men Never Have to Reckon With Their Ambition? by Stefanie O’Connell in Too Ambitious (Substack)

The Data-Center Divide by Andrew Cockburn in Harper’s Magazine

These Republican Lawmakers Challenged Abortion Bans. Then They Faced Backlash. by Cassandra Jaramillo in ProPublica

From here and there:

What Principles Should Liberals Hold?

Texas Tells You Everything You Need to Know

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar