Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Women, We Deserve Better Than This by Melinda French Gates in the New York Times
The World Cup in an Age of Strongmen by Andre Pagliarini in the New Republic
IUD Insertions Are Notoriously Painful. It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way. by Helen Santoro in Slate
Why Do Men Never Have to Reckon With Their Ambition? by Stefanie O’Connell in Too Ambitious (Substack)
The Data-Center Divide by Andrew Cockburn in Harper’s Magazine
These Republican Lawmakers Challenged Abortion Bans. Then They Faced Backlash. by Cassandra Jaramillo in ProPublica
From here and there:
What Principles Should Liberals Hold?
Texas Tells You Everything You Need to Know
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.