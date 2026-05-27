Hi readers - I am so sorry about the glitchy email that went out earlier. I’m not sure what happened (I was posting in a rush from a small airport, so it was almost surely my error combined with technological challenges), but the piece was randomly cut and repeated. The version below should be corrected. Thank you for your patience.

Texas held a series of primary elections on Tuesday, the most important of which was for the Republican senate candidate. John Cornyn, the long-standing Texas senator, squared off with Ken Paxton, Texas’s notoriously corrupt and cruel attorney general.

Paxton won.

Separately, Democrats in Texas’s 35th congressional district were voting in a race that usually wouldn’t garner much attention, but broke into the national conversation because of how utterly batshit one of the candidates was. That candidate, Maureen Galindo, is a sex therapist who began using her social media platforms to post that “ZIOS=GENOCIDAL EUROPEAN COLONIZER FREAKS” and said that an ICE center should be repurposed into “a prison for American Zionists.” Galindo seemed to have very little authentic support, and her candidacy was almost entirely funded by a dark-money group that is pretty clearly run by Republican spoilers. Not a single Democrat got behind Galindo’s campaign. Many, from the center to the far left, condemned her and urged Texans to vote against her. They did, and the moderate candidate, Johnny Garcia, won by more than 60 percent of the vote.

Ken Paxton also won by more than 60% of the vote.