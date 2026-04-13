Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

I’ve Covered Women in the Workplace for 15 Years. Something Alarming Is Happening. by Joanne Lipman in the New York Times

What If We Stopped Blaming Women for their Husbands? by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

The MAGA Intellectual Who Prophesied a Queen Melania by Isaac Stanley-Becker in the Atlantic

Are We Actually Experiencing a Christian Revival? by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer

The Undertow by Astrid on Substack

The Disillusioned College Grads Turning to the Labor Movement by Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein in the New Republic

From here and there:

Crazy Bastards and the Cowards Who Keep Them in Power

Trump’s War on Information

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar