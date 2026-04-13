Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
I’ve Covered Women in the Workplace for 15 Years. Something Alarming Is Happening. by Joanne Lipman in the New York Times
What If We Stopped Blaming Women for their Husbands? by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
The MAGA Intellectual Who Prophesied a Queen Melania by Isaac Stanley-Becker in the Atlantic
Are We Actually Experiencing a Christian Revival? by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer
The Undertow by Astrid on Substack
The Disillusioned College Grads Turning to the Labor Movement by Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein in the New Republic
From here and there:
Crazy Bastards and the Cowards Who Keep Them in Power
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.