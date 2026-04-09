Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Shervyn Von Hoerl's avatar
Shervyn Von Hoerl
15h

No. I don’t buy this. I agree that democrats don’t have the votes to impeach him. But where are they? Why isn’t every Democrat up on the Hill showing up to the halls of congress. People who are mad at the democrats are mad because they are just not expressing the rage and frustration that we feel. They continue to be collegial and help appoint his cronies to offices. They need to show up, shout out and shut it all down.

Instead they have meekly gone home.

I know the republicans are feckless useless cowards. I just can’t understand how the democrats are utterly ineffective at doing anything.

I mean fuck. Just stand in the chamber and read from the Epstein files.

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