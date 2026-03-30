Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Manosphere Turns on Trump by Elaine Godfrey in the Atlantic

Exposing a global ‘rape academy’ by Saskya Vandoorne, Kara Fox, Niamh Kennedy, Eleanor Stubbs and Marco Chacon in CNN

Trump Has Detained the Parents of More Than 11,000 U.S. Citizen Kids by Jeff Ernsthausen, Mario Ariza, McKenzie Funk, Mica Rosenberg and Gabriel Sandoval in ProPublica

The Rapid and “Unprecedented” Collapse of American Democracy by Sasha Abramsky in the Nation

My Childhood in the Weather Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn in the New Yorker

From here and there:

Social Media Is to Blame for Mental Health Harms, a Jury Finds

It Turns Out Running a Government is Hard

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar