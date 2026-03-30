Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Manosphere Turns on Trump by Elaine Godfrey in the Atlantic
Exposing a global ‘rape academy’ by Saskya Vandoorne, Kara Fox, Niamh Kennedy, Eleanor Stubbs and Marco Chacon in CNN
Trump Has Detained the Parents of More Than 11,000 U.S. Citizen Kids by Jeff Ernsthausen, Mario Ariza, McKenzie Funk, Mica Rosenberg and Gabriel Sandoval in ProPublica
The Rapid and “Unprecedented” Collapse of American Democracy by Sasha Abramsky in the Nation
My Childhood in the Weather Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn in the New Yorker
From here and there:
Social Media Is to Blame for Mental Health Harms, a Jury Finds
It Turns Out Running a Government is Hard
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.