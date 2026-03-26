Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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janinsanfran
4h

I was talking to a parent yesterday and they announced their teen kids were allergic to anything they thought was AI -- and hence very little engaged with social media. I wonder if we have to raise a generation that develops a social allergy to these attractive exploiters?

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