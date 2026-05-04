Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Biggest Attack on Abortion Since the End of Roe by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

For a Time, the U.S. Protected Democracy by Vann R. Newkirk II in the Atlantic

How YouTube Took Over the American Classroom by Shalini Ramachandran in the Wall Street Journal

Welcome to the Insecurity-Industrial Complex by Alissa Quart in Mother Jones

The Trump Administration Aims to Penalize Disabled Adults Who Live With Their Families by Eli Hager in ProPublica

Asian mothers, bad feelings: notes on an all-conquering stereotype by Rebecca Liu in the Guardian

From here and there:

This Could Be the Biggest Blow to Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell (New York Times)

We Have to Get AI and Screens Out of Schools and Out of Kids’ Hands

Is it wrong to steal a painting from the Louve?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar