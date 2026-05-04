Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Biggest Attack on Abortion Since the End of Roe by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
For a Time, the U.S. Protected Democracy by Vann R. Newkirk II in the Atlantic
How YouTube Took Over the American Classroom by Shalini Ramachandran in the Wall Street Journal
Welcome to the Insecurity-Industrial Complex by Alissa Quart in Mother Jones
The Trump Administration Aims to Penalize Disabled Adults Who Live With Their Families by Eli Hager in ProPublica
Asian mothers, bad feelings: notes on an all-conquering stereotype by Rebecca Liu in the Guardian
From here and there:
This Could Be the Biggest Blow to Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell (New York Times)
We Have to Get AI and Screens Out of Schools and Out of Kids’ Hands
Is it wrong to steal a painting from the Louve?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.