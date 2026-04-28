Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Jay
3h

It is still ultimately wrong to steal it, yes, just as it is wrong to take the life of anyone even if a UnitedHealthcare CEO, no matter the desperation in good intent to level the playing field in anger at injustice and inequality: it's complex, but ultimately, violence only aids the people at the top no matter what playing into their hands (unfortunately, where this particular country is going, imo I see it getting much worse with what is to come to say the very least on all fronts both from this regime as well as the public in both cases).

Shoplifting or vandalizing cars, or burning down things, only ultimately serves to help the argument of those in power in the long term to fool the public otherwise that "see, they are unlawful as well as vandals who broke the law and rules thus deserve the worst" even if it has good intent sometimes in begging to draw attention to desperate circumstances.

On a related note, a certain would be "violent event" recently with a certain Individual 1 at a dinner he would never attend without an ulterior motive so I feel it was planned, I feel he will be weaponizing that very shortly politically to his advantage as much as possible...that as Garry Kasparov's publication has said usually also helps autocrats/dictators in wait no matter the intentions in desperation with Mr. Allen (if it wasn't a false flag, that is), but we'll see, impossible to tell what the result of that is for now.

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