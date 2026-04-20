Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
ICE And The Absence Of Accountability by Joyce Vance in Civil Discourse (Substack)
3 Years After a Landmark Law, Some Pregnant Workers Still Don’t Get Basic Accommodations by Maggie Astor in the New York Times
Israel Moderates Are Losing the Democratic Party by Jonathan Chait in the Atlantic
Meet the Angry Young Women by Emily Lawford in the New Statesmen
The Return of Family Detention by Sarah Stillman in the New Yorker
There’s a Weird Myth About Plastic and Penis Size. Now It’s Made It to Netflix. by Sarah Hougen Poggi in Slate
From here and there:
Is Trump Taking Taxpayer Dollars for Contraception and Spending it on Erectile Dysfunction, Porn Addiction, and Faster Sperm?
Consider the Dick Pic (Slate)
Want More Babies? Make More Girlbosses.
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.