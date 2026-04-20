Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

ICE And The Absence Of Accountability by Joyce Vance in Civil Discourse (Substack)

3 Years After a Landmark Law, Some Pregnant Workers Still Don’t Get Basic Accommodations by Maggie Astor in the New York Times

Israel Moderates Are Losing the Democratic Party by Jonathan Chait in the Atlantic

Meet the Angry Young Women by Emily Lawford in the New Statesmen

The Return of Family Detention by Sarah Stillman in the New Yorker

There’s a Weird Myth About Plastic and Penis Size. Now It’s Made It to Netflix. by Sarah Hougen Poggi in Slate

From here and there:

Is Trump Taking Taxpayer Dollars for Contraception and Spending it on Erectile Dysfunction, Porn Addiction, and Faster Sperm?

Consider the Dick Pic (Slate)

The Purpose Problem

Want More Babies? Make More Girlbosses.

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar