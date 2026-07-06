Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Beacon of Democracy Goes Dark by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic
America Needs to Grow the Fuck Up by Karen Attiah in the Golden Hour (Substack)
Trump’s War on History by Dan Friedman and Amanda Moore in Mother Jones
The War Forgotten by the World Is an Apocalypse Now by Hannah Beech in the New York Times
“That Guy Is Still Out There” by Joaquin Sapien
Looking to Black and Indigenous Foremothers to Resist Erasure by Arnetta C. Girardeau in Ms. Magazine
From here and there:
The “Pro-Life” Movement Wants to Execute Women Who Have Abortions
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.