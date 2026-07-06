Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Beacon of Democracy Goes Dark by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic

America Needs to Grow the Fuck Up by Karen Attiah in the Golden Hour (Substack)

Trump’s War on History by Dan Friedman and Amanda Moore in Mother Jones

The War Forgotten by the World Is an Apocalypse Now by Hannah Beech in the New York Times

“That Guy Is Still Out There” by Joaquin Sapien

Looking to Black and Indigenous Foremothers to Resist Erasure by Arnetta C. Girardeau in Ms. Magazine

From here and there:

The “Pro-Life” Movement Wants to Execute Women Who Have Abortions

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar