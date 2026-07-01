Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Mann's avatar
Stephen Mann
5h

Aren't the vast majority of anti-abortion politicians men?

I wonder how many of them paid for their mistresses' abortions?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Filipovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture