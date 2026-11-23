Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Antiabortion Movement Is Already Preparing Its Next Attacks on Reproductive Rights by Jenifer Mckenna in Ms. Magazine

How the populist right profits from online misogyny by Cynthia Miller-Idriss in Prospect Magazine

Jared Kushner’s Wars by Andrew Rice in Intelligencer

The MAGA Manosphere Is Breaking Apart by Amanda Marcotte in the New Republic

Wife™ by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

From here and there:

You Thought the Backlash to Woke 1.0 Was Intense? (Slate)

What Does Justice for Genocide Look Like?

What Happened to Megyn Kelly?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar