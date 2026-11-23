Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Antiabortion Movement Is Already Preparing Its Next Attacks on Reproductive Rights by Jenifer Mckenna in Ms. Magazine
How the populist right profits from online misogyny by Cynthia Miller-Idriss in Prospect Magazine
Jared Kushner’s Wars by Andrew Rice in Intelligencer
The MAGA Manosphere Is Breaking Apart by Amanda Marcotte in the New Republic
Wife™ by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
From here and there:
You Thought the Backlash to Woke 1.0 Was Intense? (Slate)
What Does Justice for Genocide Look Like?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.