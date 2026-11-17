The day before Democrats swept the midterms, comedian Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault, and eventually sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. I wrote for Slate about how the two events seemed intertwined: That after many years of right-wing backlash, a recalibration seems to be in effect.

But not everyone seems to believe justice was served, at the ballot box or in the Brand trial. And one of those people is Megyn Kelly, who shortly after the verdict tweeted that she didn’t believe the charges, and that “I feel indignant that this obvious conservative stalwart has been targeted.” The front page of her YouTube channel is largely content about Brand: how the case was a frame-up, how the UK is trying to erase his existence, how he’s being punished for standing up to the global elite.

I have not followed Kelly’s career closely, but she keeps popping up on my radar screen. She has been a central figure in reviving the career of Mark Halperin, the disgraced journalist who was pushed out of his job after being accused of sexual harassment by dozen women, and of assault by some of them. She went on a bizarre rampage against former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin over a Substack piece Baldwin wrote — Kelly accused her of being a promiscuous slut and bragging about it, when in fact Baldwin’s piece was about taking a break from sex (Kelly, apparently, only read the reel-you-in headline and not the piece itself). Her attack on Baldwin was especially strange, given that it was a blatant and obvious lie and the actual opposite of what Baldwin wrote… that she then turned into a bigger smear against Baldwin. “Well, as it turns out, we should have paid to read the rest of her stupid Substack, which we didn’t, because, who gives a shit about Brooke Baldwin, to be honest?” Kelly said (the answer to who gives a shit about Brooke Baldwin is, quite obviously, the person who just did an entire television segment on her: Megyn Kelly). She also latched onto the Cornell rape case, insulting the appearance of the woman she thought was the accuser (“beefy,” was her conclusion) — and again, possibly getting the facts wrong, and insulting a random college student who was not actually the Jane Doe in question.

And now, her obsessive defense of Russell Brand.

It’s not that Megyn Kelly was ever a respected journalist. She was a Fox News anchor, someone who lost her mind over the idea of Black Santa. But in the scheme of right-wing nutjobs, she was closer to the center than most. During Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, she asked him reasonable questions during a debate, to which he later complained that she had “blood coming out of her… wherever.” The harassment from Trump was so extreme that she had to hire security for her family, and her young daughter worried that Trump “wants to hurt me.” During the #MeToo reckoning, Kelly spoke out about the sexual harassment she experienced from Roger Ailes. She left Fox for NBC. For a minute, she seemed like she might just be a member of the saner right — the group that opposed Trump, and continued to oppose him even when it became politically convenient to be on his side.

She was not.