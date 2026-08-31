Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Inside Afghanistan’s Secret Schools for Girls by Elian Peltier in the New York Times

What’s Fueling Loneliness—and Polarization—in America Today? by Juhie Bhatia in the Nation

How the Meta Settlement Could Change the Internet by Nathaniel Lubin in the New Yorker

A middle schooler said she was raped. Then she was suspended from classes. by Ed Williams in the 19th and Searchlight New Mexico

Mothers Aren’t Failing They’re Being Failed by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)

From here and there:

Lindsay Clancy’s ugly truth (The New Statesman)

Goodbye, Dolly. We Will Always Love You.

Single White Female or Dedicated Female Professional?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar