Writing Practice Day Twenty-Four

Welcome to the final week of Writing Practice! Congratulations on making it this far. If you’re written every day, incredible. If you’ve written some of the time, great — that’s almost surely more than you would have done without this little nudge. So good on you for making whatever time you made.

This week we’re integrating the skills we’ve built over the previous three.

Your prompt for today: Think about a moment in which you felt ashamed. Write the story of what happened, keeping a tight focus on emotion. How can you make the reader feel what you felt? What words can you choose to increase the emotional salience? Consider your sentence structure: How can you use shorter or longer sentences to build a sense of anxiety or melancholy or whatever feeling it is you’re going for?

