Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

Writing Practice Day Eighteen

You’ve made it to week three of writing practice! This week, we’re expanding our skill set: Experimenting with form, focusing on particular techniques. Today, I want you to write about a time you felt scared. As you write the story, think about how the pacing, sentence length, tone, and cadence of the piece can create an atmosphere of fear for the reader. Do you want to use short, clipped sentences, like a rapidly-beating heart? Longer sentences to lull the reader into a sense of ease, only to shock them with sudden action? What vocabulary might you incorporate that can enhance the trepidation you want your reader to feel? Where does your story begin — with the scary moment? With the lead-up to it? With its aftermath? There are no “right” answers here, but there are many creative choices. Think about the choices you want to make for this short piece — maybe jot down some ideas — and then write.

