Writing Practice Day Eleven

Say hello to week two of writing practice! This week, we are assessing our creative lives: What we bring in, what we put out, whether that all feels in line with our desires.

I would encourage you in this week to start getting a little more creative. If you’ve been interpreting the prompts directly and writing as though you’re journaling, that’s great (and as intended), but also feel free to play around. Write a poem. Write from someone else’s perspective. Write yourself as a character. Have a little fun — and break some rules. Today’s prompt:

Think about a creative work that shaped your life. This could be a book, a poem, a magazine article, a movie, an opera, an album, a play, a piece of music, a painting, a photograph… anything. Write the story of connected anecdotes: You finding the work, and then snapshot moments of how the work influenced you. Show those moments with color and detail.

