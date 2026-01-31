Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

Writing Practice Day Thirty-One

You made it! Today is the final day of writing practice. However much you did this month, congratulations: Writing is hard, good work, and I’m glad you put words to the page.

Today I have one assignment for you, and one final prompt.

Your assignment: Read your piece out loud to yourself. Yes, it feels dumb and weird, but it’s really useful to hear how the actual work flows. Find a quiet, private space and read it aloud. Then share your piece with someone. This is terrifying. But ask a loved one or a trusted one or a random stranger on the internet to read it (one great place to share your piece: The comments section to this post). You aren’t soliciting edits or even any feedback. But if you want feedback, I’d encourage you to ask your reader for two things about the piece they thought were strong, and one thing that could use work.

Finally, a prompt, if you want to write one more day (and you should): What did this month feel like? Did you write every day? When you didn’t (if you didn’t), what did that feel like? What got in the way? When you did write, what kinds of pieces of writing did you feel the most invigorated and excited by — what got your fingers moving? What kinds of prompts had you feeling stuck or frustrated? Where did you find inspiration? Where did you have to push through stuckness, and when you did, what did that feel like? What has this month taught you about your own creative practice? About how you show up? About dedication? About priorities? About kindness to yourself and letting go when perhaps things did not go as perfectly as planned? Or anything else that came up this month — just take a few minutes to assess what this month of writing felt like, and what you want to carry forward from it.

And thank you for writing with me.

xx Jill

Share

Leave a comment