Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking

this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

Writing Practice Day One

It’s the first day of a new year. Why are you spending at least part of it writing?

What do you hope might emerge from writing every single day for a full month?

What inspires you to create — and what keeps you on track and moving forward even when you don’t feel like creating?

Write down three words that encapsulate what you hope the coming month of regular writing will mean for you.

xx Jill

Share