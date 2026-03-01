Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay's avatar
Jay
20m

My opinion:

The problem is Khamenei, despite not being a good ruler either and oppressive, instead will probably be replaced by a Shah of Trump's choosing quite clearly not anyone the Iranian people wanted to take over to me long term: it was never about liberating anyone, imo, but instead it is about Trump and pals getting more dictator buddies like Orban, Putin, Erdogan, Netanyahu, etc. installed to increase the reach of their power over countries (Maduro did nothing to deserve abduction either, better person than Khamenei even if flawed himself- Rodriguez caved on giving Israel oil, that's why that happened and led to this with no consequences for abducting Venezuela's leaders so next here). The Ayatollah wasn't a good man, but it was due to him being against nuclear bomb armament in part, that it didn't escalate yet...and it will with whoever takes over him now in the interim, it's not like his successor is a good person either right now.

A gang of pedophiles led by the pedophile President filled of the most immoral men and women in power here chose to explicitly blow up an elementary school full of girls in Tehran as the first strike, has nothing to do at ALL with liberating any women and they are quite frankly the last people who have any moral high ground on anything: they are the last people to trust to have good intent, period, in reality.

Trump's Iran is trying to be W Bush's Iraq 2.0, the goal is self evident as you said Jill...how much people buy this is the question, his cult doesn't care so long as he hurts or hates the same people it does so they won't budge anyway in the low 40s but elsewhere idk. History says some will, but I hope this time around, some don't but I doubt they won't with enough propaganda for the moment. This could lead to WWIII and nuclear annihilation if not ended quickly, period, given that Trump will do all in his power to hold all chambers as afraid of a third impeachment or consequences (he was allowed to get away with a coup de etat with no punishment, period, by Biden etc so jail is something he probably doesn't fear sadly for now).

Reply
Share
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
1h

Multiple truths and humility are called for! Very good article.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Filipovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture