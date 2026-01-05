Hello readers, and welcome to Throughline.

It’s a new era over here at what is also still jill-dot-substack-dot-com. After many years of newslettering without a name other than my own, I’ve adopted Throughline by Jill Filipovic for this project. I think it captures what we do here: Draw connections; illustrate how politics and policies that may initially seem disparate fit together; follow the path from “what” to “what it means.”

And there is much more to come in this reboot. The standard fare will remain: Monday Reads, Writing Practice every January, columns on politics and women’s rights throughout the week, the Week in Women roundup on Fridays. But over the next year I’ll be launching a few new exciting things, too, to stay tuned for more (for you audio and podcast fans, good things are coming your way…).

Paid subscribers will get full access to all of the posts, columns, audio, and much more, and you’ll be the first to know when new additions to the newsletter drop.

For now, you can also find Throughline on Instagram and Twitter. Thank you, as always, for reading and subscribing. I appreciate you and this wonderful community. Hope you are all having a very happy new year!

xx Jill