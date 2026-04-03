Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Bank of American will pay $72.5 million to settle a lawsuit representing hundreds of Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse survivors.

President Trump fired Pam Bondi as Attorney General over her handling of the Epstein files.

Pete Hegseth blocked the promotion of two women and two Black officers, spurring allegations of gender and racial discrimination.

The Supreme Court ruled that Colorado cannot ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth.

A Texas court dismissed a wrongful arrest lawsuit of a woman who was prosecuted for a self-managed abortion.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.