Supreme Court hears case on transgender girls in sports, Senate bill allows deepfake victims to sue, Louisiana indicts a California abortion provider
The Supreme Court appeared likely to allow states to ban transgender people from women’s and girls’ sports teams.
The Senate unanimously passed a bill allowing victims to sue creators of nonconsensual, sexually explicit deepfakes for a minimum of $150,000.
California launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s AI company over its chatbot’s production of sexualized images of women and girls.
Louisiana moved to extradite a California doctor for allegedly mailing abortion pills into the state.
Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled against two anti-abortion laws, keeping abortion legal in the state.
Supermajority, an organization dedicated to mobilizing women around politics, announced it is shutting down.
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
