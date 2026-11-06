Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

For the first time in history, more than 100 Democratic women will serve in the House of Representatives.

Voters elected a record number of women governors, with at least 17 women to serve as state chief executives. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected the first Black women governor in the United States.

Voters passed ballot measures protecting reproductive rights in Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia.

Washington, Nebraska, and Arizona passed ballot measures banning trans student athletes from girls sports.

The Trump Administration will scale back pregnancy-related job protections related to fertility and abortion.

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assaults by a UK court.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.