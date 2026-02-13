Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Michael
14h

My take on abortions. As a former Catholic priest I propose what I call "Christian Abortion." If life is a gift, divine gift, then a woman after prayer and consultation chooses to end a pregnancy, she is not taking a life, but rather returning the gift of life to its Creator. I consider that an act of love and compassion. I have sent this idea to the last two popes and have received no responses. I graduated in Chicago from Catholic theological Union just as Pope Leo the 14th did 13 years after me.

