House passes bill that would make it harder for married women to vote, Arizona blocks abortion restrictions, Puerto Rico enacts anti-abortion law
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week's major women's rights stories from around the world.
The House passed the SAVE Act, which would make it harder for married women and LGBTQ people to vote if they’ve changed their names. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
An Arizona judge struck down several state abortion restrictions as unconstitutional, in line with a recent constitutional amendment guaranteeing reproductive freedom.
Puerto Rico’s Governor signed a law recognizing fetuses as human beings, a decision deemed disastrous by doctors, legal experts, and activists alike.
California sued a children’s hospital to prevent it from stopping gender-affirming care to young people.
The FDA removed box warnings on six menopause hormonal therapies, making them more accessible to women.
A South Korean court ruled against three women from the LG dynasty in a family inheritance lawsuit that sought to challenge male-dominated succession practices.
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
