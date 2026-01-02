Happy New Year and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

More than 500 women sued a Virginia hospital system claiming a doctor performed medically unnecessary c-sections and sterilizations without consent.

US federal employees filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s ban on gender affirming care in government health insurance programs.

60 female lawmakers in Japan, including the Prime Minister, submitted a petition for more women’s toilets in the parliament building following growing representation.

Paris police detained a man who stabbed three women at different metro stations.

An increasing number of women in Norway are reporting sexual abuse, a trend being linked to the upcoming rape trial of a royal family member.

