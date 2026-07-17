Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Protests erupted in West Bengal, India after the sexual assault and killing of an 11 year old girl.

Pete Hegseth blocked the promotions of women and people of color for Navy leadership roles. He also announced screening of all troops for testosterone, including women.

European Athletics released new guidelines to prevent the sexualization of female athletes through camera angles and replays.

Idaho allowed for a ballot measure that would establish a right to reproductive freedom to be voted on this November.

E. Jean Carroll received more than $5 million from Trump in a sexual abuse and defamation case.

Warren Buffett cut off donations to the Gates Foundation following revelations about ties between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.