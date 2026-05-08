Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Supreme Court temporarily restored access to medication abortion by mail after the Fifth Circuit ruled to reinstate in-person requirements for mifepristone.

Republicans introduced a bill banning a type of procedural abortion in the House.

The Trump Administration launched an investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college, over its admission of transgender women.

Researchers found that TikTok’s promotion of femininity tied to consumerism erodes feminism’s potential for social justice.

A UN report found that online violence against women journalists and media professionals doubled since 2020 with the rise of AI.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.