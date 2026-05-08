The Week in Women
Medication abortion pill under attack, House Republicans introduce ban on procedural abortion method, Trump Administration investigates all-women's college over trans admissions
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Supreme Court temporarily restored access to medication abortion by mail after the Fifth Circuit ruled to reinstate in-person requirements for mifepristone.
Republicans introduced a bill banning a type of procedural abortion in the House.
The Trump Administration launched an investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college, over its admission of transgender women.
Researchers found that TikTok’s promotion of femininity tied to consumerism erodes feminism’s potential for social justice.
A UN report found that online violence against women journalists and media professionals doubled since 2020 with the rise of AI.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You could serve us well by referencing "femininity" in quotes. What's happening is that the concept, properly, is contested. :-)