Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Representatives Swalwell and Gonzales resigned from Congress amid separate accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

India’s government moved to expedite the implementation of a gender quotas law that reserves one third of seats for women in parliament and state assemblies.

Australia appointed its first ever female army chief in history.

A federal court allowed the lawsuit of a Florida woman suing a sheriff who criminalized her for reporting a rape by her adoptive father when she was 12 and left her abuser to assault her again.

A Danish study found that Tylenol in pregnancy is not linked to autism.

The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia killed his estranged wife and himself. They were amidst divorce proceedings that followed two women accusing him of sexual assault.

A retrial began in a case against Harvey Weinstein on a rape charge in New York City.

Trump’s Justice Department accused the Biden Administration of unfairly targeting anti-abortion activists.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.