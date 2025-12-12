The Week in Women
Texas and Florida sue over generic abortion pill, Austria bans headscarves for schoolgirls, Miami elects first woman mayor
Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Texas and Florida sued the FDA over its approval of a generic version of the abortion pill, mifepristone.
Austria banned headscarves in schools for girls under 14.
Denmark announced it would individually compensate Greenlandic women who were subject to a decades-long forced birth control campaign.
Meta removed or restricted more than 50 reproductive health and queer advocacy group accounts.
Voters in Miami elected the city’s first woman mayor.
A Trump Administration memo revealed its plans to stop prison rape protections for trans and intersex inmates.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
