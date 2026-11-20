Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Mary Peltola won the Senate race in Alaska and will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the US Senate.

The White House withdrew the nomination of abortion opponent Heidi Overton to lead the FDA.

A judge scheduled the retrial of Lindsay Clancy, a mother who experienced postpartum psychosis and killed her three children, for March 2027.

French actor Gérard Depardieu withdrew his sexual assault conviction appeal and apologized to two women he assaulted.

A New Zealand court ruled that the government’s pay equity overhaul violated women’s rights.

UK police launched an investigation of British comedian and children’s author David Walliams for sex offenses, after he was accused of grooming young women.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.