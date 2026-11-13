Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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TerriRBG
13h

"A group of parents sued to stop a trans sports ban in Washington state that would require invasive genital exams for all girls who want to participate in sports." Attacks on trans girls and women are attacks on ALL girls and women. Religious conservatives and other misogynists are weaponizing people's discomfort with transgenderism as cover to narrowly define acceptable behavior and presentation for girls and women and confine, restrict, and control us. Even women who can't summon compassion for a marginalized minority should recognize the threat to their own human dignity and civil rights. Every time a conservative claims he wants to "protect" girls and women, he really means confine and control.

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