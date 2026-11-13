Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned over extramarital affairs with at least two female employees and a suspected Chinese spy.
Hungary’s Prime Minister announced several women’s rights reforms, rolling back abortion restrictions, easing access to emergency contraception, and issuing protections for survivors of gender-based violence.
Russell Brand was sentenced to over ten years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
A Kenyan domestic worker in Saudi Arabia was sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth outside of marriage.
A group of parents sued to stop a trans sports ban in Washington state that would require invasive genital exams for all girls who want to participate in sports.
The Navajo Nation elected Crystalyne Curley as its first female president.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"A group of parents sued to stop a trans sports ban in Washington state that would require invasive genital exams for all girls who want to participate in sports." Attacks on trans girls and women are attacks on ALL girls and women. Religious conservatives and other misogynists are weaponizing people's discomfort with transgenderism as cover to narrowly define acceptable behavior and presentation for girls and women and confine, restrict, and control us. Even women who can't summon compassion for a marginalized minority should recognize the threat to their own human dignity and civil rights. Every time a conservative claims he wants to "protect" girls and women, he really means confine and control.