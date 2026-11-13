Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned over extramarital affairs with at least two female employees and a suspected Chinese spy.

Hungary’s Prime Minister announced several women’s rights reforms, rolling back abortion restrictions, easing access to emergency contraception, and issuing protections for survivors of gender-based violence.

Russell Brand was sentenced to over ten years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

A Kenyan domestic worker in Saudi Arabia was sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth outside of marriage.

A group of parents sued to stop a trans sports ban in Washington state that would require invasive genital exams for all girls who want to participate in sports.

The Navajo Nation elected Crystalyne Curley as its first female president.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.