Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
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Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers and feminist civil rights leader, died at 96.
The State Department is redirecting nearly $50 million from family planning programs in low income countries to cover rising energy costs.
The Alexander brothers, ex-luxury real estate brokers, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking.
The UK government dedicated 15 million pounds to a fund to tackle misogyny in schools, workplaces, and public places amid concerns of a rising “manosphere.”
President Trump made sexually explicit remarks about musician Nicki Minaj who was speaking with him at a rally in Michigan.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.