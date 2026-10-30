Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers and feminist civil rights leader, died at 96.

The State Department is redirecting nearly $50 million from family planning programs in low income countries to cover rising energy costs.

The Alexander brothers, ex-luxury real estate brokers, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking.

The UK government dedicated 15 million pounds to a fund to tackle misogyny in schools, workplaces, and public places amid concerns of a rising “manosphere.”

President Trump made sexually explicit remarks about musician Nicki Minaj who was speaking with him at a rally in Michigan.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.