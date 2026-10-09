Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The FDA said its safety review of the abortion pill mifepristone will be released in March 2027.

The woman at the center of the gang rape case at Cornell has been targeted with threats, her lawyer said.

French authorities arrested two brothers implicated in running a website with 17,000 nude images of women and girls.

An Arizona congressional candidate was raped over the summer while repairing one of her campaign signs.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.