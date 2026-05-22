The Week in Women
Taliban legalizes child marriage for girls as young as nine, bill on American Women's History Museum fails in Congress, Weinstein rape trial declared a mistrial
Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Taliban passed a law effectively legalizing child marriage for girls as young as nine.
The House rejected to advance construction of the Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Museum after Republicans added anti-trans restrictions to the bill.
A New York judge declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
The Colorado Supreme Court ordered hospitals in the state to resume gender affirming care for transgender minors.
Texas Children’s hospital will establish a “detransition clinic” in a settlement with the US Department of Justice.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.