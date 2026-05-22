Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

The Taliban passed a law effectively legalizing child marriage for girls as young as nine.

The House rejected to advance construction of the Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Museum after Republicans added anti-trans restrictions to the bill.

A New York judge declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The Colorado Supreme Court ordered hospitals in the state to resume gender affirming care for transgender minors.

Texas Children’s hospital will establish a “detransition clinic” in a settlement with the US Department of Justice.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.