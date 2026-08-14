Welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world.

Massachusetts expanded abortion access to any point in pregnancy, removing restrictions on late-term care.

The Trump Administration banned Medicaid funding for gender affirming care for transgender minors.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she was freezing her eggs and documented the process on her social media.

A UN survey revealed that half of Afghan women rarely leave home five years after the Taliban took over control of the country.

California failed to prevent hundreds of sexual assaults at women’s prisons, according to a report by the Department of Justice.

Karoline Leavitt announced she is leaving her role as White House press secretary.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

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The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.